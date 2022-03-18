UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old Florida boy found safe

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: A missing 11-year-old boy has been found safe, according to FDLE.

Original story:

An alert was issued Friday morning for a missing 11-year-old boy out of South Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert at 7 a.m. for Yvens Cineus.

He is described as being 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The department said he was last seen in the 6600 block of SW 18th Street in Pembroke Pines, just off the Florida Turnpike. According to Pembroke Pines police, he was last seen Thursday walking away from his apartment to play in the neighborhood.

Officials said Yvens is “academically delayed” and there is concern for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or 911.

