‘Osceola Prosper’ gives all high school seniors option of free college

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County is announcing a new program, that commissioners say will put college on the table for every senior graduating this year in the county.

The program is called ‘Osceola Prosper’ and it provides free college or technical education training for all 2022 Osceola high school grads.

[TRENDING: Disney changes policy after school’s Native American chant at Magic Kingdom | Gas prices drop 20 cents per gallon in Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

It’s funded using monies from the American Rescue Plan; and the federal funds total $12.4 million for the program.

Ad

Program eligibility requirements:

Program is for seniors graduating in 2022

For students going to Valencia College to earn an A.A. or A.S. degree

For students going to Osceola Technical College (oTECH)

Students must complete the FAFSA

Students needs to be completing 12 credit hours per academic year

GPA cannot drop below 2.0 for four consecutive semesters

Finish by summer of 2027

Families looking for more information on the program can head to osceolaprosper.com.