‘Osceola Prosper’ gives all high school seniors option of free college

Program is for seniors graduating in 2022

Lauren Cervantes, Reporter

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County is announcing a new program, that commissioners say will put college on the table for every senior graduating this year in the county.

The program is called ‘Osceola Prosper’ and it provides free college or technical education training for all 2022 Osceola high school grads.

It’s funded using monies from the American Rescue Plan; and the federal funds total $12.4 million for the program.

Program eligibility requirements:

  • Program is for seniors graduating in 2022
  • For students going to Valencia College to earn an A.A. or A.S. degree
  • For students going to Osceola Technical College (oTECH)
  • Students must complete the FAFSA
  • Students needs to be completing 12 credit hours per academic year
  • GPA cannot drop below 2.0 for four consecutive semesters
  • Finish by summer of 2027

Families looking for more information on the program can head to osceolaprosper.com.

