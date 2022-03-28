🔓Win family 4-pack of tickets to the Central Florida Zoo

News 6 wants to send an Insider to the Central Florida Zoo.

Insiders have a chance to win one family 4-pack of general admission tickets to the Central Florida Zoo in Sanford.

[TRENDING: Did teen’s big size factor in Orlando thrill ride death? | This is the No. 1 excuse speeding drivers use to get out of tickets | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to its website, “The Zoo is home to more than 350 animals, representing over 100 different species.”

Ad

Contest entry is open from Monday, March 28, at 8 a.m. until Monday, April 4, at 12 p.m. ET.