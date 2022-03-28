73º

Local News

🔓Win family 4-pack of tickets to the Central Florida Zoo

Enter by noon on April 4

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Crystal Moyer

Tags: Insider, Contest, Sanford Zoo

News 6 wants to send an Insider to the Central Florida Zoo.

Insiders have a chance to win one family 4-pack of general admission tickets to the Central Florida Zoo in Sanford.

[TRENDING: Did teen’s big size factor in Orlando thrill ride death? | This is the No. 1 excuse speeding drivers use to get out of tickets | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to its website, “The Zoo is home to more than 350 animals, representing over 100 different species.”

Contest entry is open from Monday, March 28, at 8 a.m. until Monday, April 4, at 12 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Stacy is a Social Media Producer for ClickOrlando.com and has been with News 6 since 2018. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in advertising and a Masters in social media/mass communications.

email

Crystal Moyer is a multimedia journalist who joined the News 6 team in February 2020. Crystal comes to Central Florida from WKMG’s sister station, WJXT in Jacksonville, where she worked as a traffic anchor and MMJ.

email