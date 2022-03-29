80º

🔓‘Studio Talk’ takes Insiders LIVE behind-the-scenes every Wednesday

Catch the livestream every Wednesday starting at 3:50 p.m.

Crystal Moyer

Want to know what goes on behind-the-scenes at News 6 before the cameras start rolling?

“Studio Talk” is a new livestream series that takes you into the hustle-and-bustle of the newsroom and as anchors, reporters and producers prepare for the afternoon newscasts.

News 6 Insider Guide Crystal Moyer will give exclusive tours and chat with anchors and reporters about different topics submitted by our Insiders.

What do you want Crystal to ask our anchors and reporters? What behind-the-scenes content do you want to see? Let us know in the comments section BELOW. (Don’t forget to include your name so we can give you a shoutout). Leave as many comments as you want!

This is an Insider-only exclusive livestream.

Tune in every Wednesday starting at 3:50 p.m. for an Insider-only livestream guided by YOU, our Insiders! The livestream will live on the top of this story and will only show up on Wednesdays at 3:50 p.m. so be sure to check back to this article every week!

Crystal Moyer is a multimedia journalist who joined the News 6 team in February 2020. Crystal comes to Central Florida from WKMG’s sister station, WJXT in Jacksonville, where she worked as a traffic anchor and MMJ.

