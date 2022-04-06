What does the Fox say? Annual tradition cancels classes at Rollins College

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Students at Rollins College were given a surprise day off Wednesday as part of an annual tradition.

Rollins College shared on social media that Wednesday is Fox Day for students, giving them a day to “enjoy the beautiful Florida weather.”

“Each Rollins citizen is hereby directed to enjoy this beautiful day and the fellowship of Rollins College,” a proclamation reads.

Once a year, a fox statue appears on the campus to signal classes have been canceled for a surprise day off. The tradition of Fox Day dates back to 1956 and is chosen because it’s “too pretty to have class.”

After Fox Day is declared, students are alerted by the ringing of the chapel bell.

Students typically celebrate by posing with the statue and taking pictures.

