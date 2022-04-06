88º

What does the Fox say? Annual tradition cancels classes at Rollins College

Fox Day gives students surprise day off to enjoy beautiful weather

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Students at Rollins College were given a surprise day off Wednesday as part of an annual tradition.

Rollins College shared on social media that Wednesday is Fox Day for students, giving them a day to “enjoy the beautiful Florida weather.”

“Each Rollins citizen is hereby directed to enjoy this beautiful day and the fellowship of Rollins College,” a proclamation reads.

Once a year, a fox statue appears on the campus to signal classes have been canceled for a surprise day off. The tradition of Fox Day dates back to 1956 and is chosen because it’s “too pretty to have class.”

After Fox Day is declared, students are alerted by the ringing of the chapel bell.

Students typically celebrate by posing with the statue and taking pictures.

Click here for the full schedule of Fox Day events.

