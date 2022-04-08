74º

Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Florida Panhandle

Tags: Florida, Gulf County, Port St. Joe, Ron DeSantis, Politics
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a joint session of a legislative session, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.

GULF COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Friday in the Florida Panhandle.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. from Grady Market. This follows a news conference held at a seafood restaurant in Port St. Joe.

DeSantis will be joined by Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle.

No other details were shared ahead of the event.

