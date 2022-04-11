18-year-old from Saint Cloud died after car accident in Sanderson

An 18-year-old from Saint Cloud died after a car accident Sunday that happened in Sanderson, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

According to authorities, the crash happened in the eastbound lane of US-90. The driver of the car, who left the accident with minor injuries, went off onto the south shoulder and overcorrected once getting back onto the roadway.

After overcorrecting, the car began to rotate counter clockwise on the road, according to troopers. The vehicle overturned and landed on its passenger side.

According to reports, the driver, plus six other passengers had minor injuries. One passenger, an 18-year-old from Saint Cloud, was pronounced dead at Lake City Medical Center.

There were eight people in the car all together, according to FHP.