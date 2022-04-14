73º

4 fights, 9 arrests, 13 suspended: Marion County middle school sees spike in violence on campus

The incidents at Fort King Middle School transpired Wednesday, according to school district officials

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Four fights on an Ocala middle school campus Wednesday resulted in nine student arrests and 13 suspensions, according to Marion County Public Schools.

The school district said these fights, which broke out at Fort King Middle School, were the result of students making threats on social media.

The Ocala school’s principal plans to send a message home to families explaining the incidents and encouraging parents and guardians to “talk about the importance of making positive choices, not ones that get students suspended, arrested, or expelled,” according to school officials.

The school district said the Ocala Police Department increased their presence on campus Thursday and will continue to do so next week.

No other information is available. Check back here for updates.

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

