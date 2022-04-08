School, law enforcement investigate violent attack at Horizon Middle School, district says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Law enforcement and school officials are looking into a violent attack that occurred at a Kissimmee middle school Friday, the Osceola County school district said in a tweet.

The school district said the attack occurred at Horizon Middle School and is being investigated by school officials, the Department of Children and Families and law enforcement.

“Action will be taken in accordance with the law, Student Code of Conduct, and personnel policies,” according to school officials.

No other information has been provided at this time. Check back here for updates.