Lockdown lifted at Colonial High School in Orlando after tip about weapon on campus

Colonial High School in Orlando locked down over tip about weapon on campus

ORLANDO, Fla. – Colonial High School in Orlando was locked down Friday after an anonymous tip said there was possibly a person with a weapon on campus.

A search of the campus, however, turned up nothing, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Earlier, the high school posted on Facebook that its main campus had been placed on lockdown.

“During a lockdown, no one will be allowed on or off campus,” the post said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies searched the campus before the all-clear was issued.

Orange County Public Schools alerted families about the lockdown.

“Colonial High School families, this is Principal Hector Maestra. We are currently on a lockdown after receiving an anonymous Fortify Florida tip of an individual with a possible weapon on campus. Law enforcement was immediately notified. During a lockdown, no one will be allowed on or off campus. I will update you as soon as possible with more information. The safety of our students and staff is always my top priority,” the statement said.

Good Shepherd Catholic School, located nearby, was also placed on lockdown, school officials said.

No other details have been released.