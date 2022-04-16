Polk County detectives seek IDs of 3 men recorded carrying homicide victim

Still from video showing three unknown men carrying a homicide victim out of a house April 13, 2022.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A St. Petersburg man was shot and killed Wednesday in Davenport, and Polk County homicide detectives are asking the public for help to identify three men recorded on surveillance video carrying the victim’s body out of a house, according to sheriff’s office officials.

Xavier Antonio Johnson, 29, was killed during an alleged drug transaction inside of a home he had been renting through Airbnb since April 8, deputies said.

Around 8:30 p.m. April 13, deputies said unknown suspects entered the house — one of them armed with a gun — and fatally shot Johnson.

Video shared on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page Saturday shows three unknown men carrying Johnson out of the house after he was shot, the post stated.

Watch the footage in the video player below:

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 863-298-6200, or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous and potentially be eligible for a $5,000 cash reward, the post stated. One could alternatively dial **TIPS or provide information via the Heartland Crime Stoppers website by visiting it and clicking the “Submit a Tip” button.