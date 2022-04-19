Cute alert: Spider monkey born at Brevard Zoo

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Look how cute this baby spider monkey is that was just born at the Brevard Zoo.

The zoo announced its troop of black-handed spider monkeys increased by one recently.

[TRENDING: Rejected: These are the math books Florida officials claim ‘indoctrinate’ students | 21-year-old Florida dog recognized as oldest in the world | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The baby was born on Friday, April 15, to mom Shelly, who is 31, and dad Shooter, who is 25 years old. The sex is not yet known, the zoo says.

Ad

“Shelley is a pro at caring for her offspring,” said Lauren Hinson, the zoo’s director of Animal Programs. Shelley was already the mom to current troop members Tica, Prim and Olive.

Shelley and her newborn are currently on habitat in Rainforest Revealed, the zoo said. Guests might be able to spot the pair in the connected spider monkey habitats.

Black-handed spider monkeys are considered vulnerable to extinction due to “habitat loss as well as the illegal pet trade,” the zoo said.