GE recalls 6 refrigerator models sold nationwide after 37 reported injuries

GE Appliances is recalling six refrigerator models sold at stores and online nationwide after 37 injuries were reported, according to a CBS News report.

The free-standing French door refrigerators sold at Home Depots, Lowe’s and Best Buys throughout the country were recalled April 14 after the Kentucky-based company received about 71 reports of the freezer drawer handle detaching, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

This resulted in 37 reported injuries, including three serious falls, according to the notice.

The models, ranging between $1,900-$2,500, were sold in stores at the Home Depot, Lowe’s and Best Buy, in addition to being sold online on the websites of the latter two stores, CPSC said.

GE Appliances recommends customers contact them to determine if their unit is part of the recall and to “schedule a free in-home service call to have the freezer’s handle mounting fasteners replaced and the handle re-installed and for instructions for safe use pending a repair,” according to CPSC’s notice.

The company can be reached at 888-345-4671 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or online by clicking here.