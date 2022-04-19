News 6 to hold Paws for Peace phone bank for domestic violence survivors, pets

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 is asking you to join us on Thursday to help Orlando’s domestic violence shelter raise money to care for survivors and their pets.

From 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., News 6′s Julie Broughton will host the Paws for Peace phone bank, benefiting Harbor House of Central Florida and its Paws for Peace kennel. Those who want to donate can call 888-436-6665. For every $20 donated, donors will be entered to win a personalized pet portrait.

Since 2012, Harbor House has helped hundreds of pets escape dangerous domestic violence situations with their owners through a special kennel on the Harbor House campus. The on-site kennel provides shelter and care for all kinds of animals, and survivors are able to visit with their pets so both can begin the healing process and feel safe.

It’s one of only a handful of on-site kennels at domestic violence shelters in Florida.

According to Harbor House, 48% of domestic violence survivors delay leaving an abusive situation because they’re afraid something will happen to their pets, and 71% of pet-owning women entering shelters say abusers had injured, killed or threatened family pets, either for revenge or for psychological control.

Harbor House also says it saw a 58% increase in animal survivors coming with families in 2020, even though the shelter was operating at a reduced capacity because of the pandemic.

Harbor House is hosting its annual Paws for Peace Walk on Saturday, April 30, at Blue Jacket Park in Orlando to raise money for the kennel. To register for the walk, head to the Harbor House website.

If you or someone you know is in a domestic abuse situation, you can contact Harbor House of Central Florida at 407-886-2856. You can also call Florida’s domestic violence hotline at 800-500-1119.