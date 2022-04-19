Water gun found at scene of Altamonte Springs pizza shop hostage standoff, police say

Police in Altamonte Springs say a man is holding a pizza shop employee hostage, and they are asking people to avoid the area as they try to negotiate with the suspect.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Police recovered a water gun at the scene of an Altamonte Springs pizza shop where a man was arrested after holding an employee hostage for seven hours, an arrest report shows.

Neal Pittard, 49, was arrested Tuesday morning following an incident that started around 5:20 p.m. Monday at the Hungry Howie’s at 491 N. State Road 434, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

After the seven-hour police standoff, officers said they entered the shop and found a “small blue water gun wrapped in black electrical tape.” Police did not mention any other weapon being found in the restaurant.

According to an arrest report, Pittard’s wife had informed authorities that her husband was at the Hungry Howie’s and had made suicidal threats.

Pittard entered the pizza shop and quickly grew agitated, waving around “a small black object, which appeared to be a firearm,” the report shows.

Police said Pittard told everyone to leave the shop except for the Hungry Howie’s manager, who was forced to sit down on the bench next to him.

A Seminole County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was deployed, as well as negotiators and additional agencies, to get Pittard to stand down.

According to an arrest report Pittard held the alleged firearm up to the hostage’s head multiple times throughout negotiations as he made demands of the responding law enforcement agencies.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, police activated their sirens, which were accompanied by several loud bangs and smoke, and a swarm of SWAT team officers escorted Pittard out of the building on a stretcher and loaded him into an ambulance, detectives said.

The employee held hostage inside the building was not harmed, according to officers.

Pittard is facing multiple charges, including false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery, investigators said.