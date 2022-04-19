Police: Hostage situation at Altamonte Springs pizza shop, businesses evacuated

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Police in Altamonte Springs say a man is holding a pizza shop employee hostage, and they are asking people to avoid the area as they try to negotiate with the suspect.

The situation is unfolding at the Hungry Howie’s on State Road 434 north of State Road 436.

Altamonte Springs police say the man’s wife called them and informed them that the man was at the Hungry Howie’s, and that he had made suicidal threats.

Witnesses told police that the man had a firearm with an orange tip. Police do not know if the gun is real, but at this time they are treating it like it is.

A SWAT team has been deployed, as well as negotiators, to get the man to stand down. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are assisting.

Businesses in the surrounding area have been evacuated and police are urging people to avoid the immediate area if they can.