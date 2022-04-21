Man faces double murder charges after decade-long investigation, Titusville police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man now faces charges in connection with a Titusville double homicide that occurred over a decade ago, the department announced Thursday.

Larry Lee, 51, who had been a person of interest in the deaths of 23-year-old Anquanette Skanes and 35-year-old Lapriet Jordan for the past decade, is now officially facing two second-degree murder charges after police issued a warrant for his arrest Tuesday, investigators said.

According to police, Lee was previously arrested multiple times on unrelated charges, including a day after he was named a potential witness in the homicides of Skanes and Jordan. The victims were found dead May 22, 2011 in an apartment at the River Breeze Apartment complex at 132 Court Street, police said.

Investigators said Lee is accused of fatally shooting Skanes and fatally stabbing Jordan.

“Advancements in forensic analysis of evidence, along with a long-term commitment and an extensive investigation by numerous detectives over the past 10 years, confirmed the suspect’s involvement in the crimes,” the Titusville Police Department said.

The convicted felon, who in the past has faced attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, forgery and drug-related charges, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal service, according to officers.

Police said he is currently booked in the Seminole County jail and will later be transferred to Brevard County jail and held without bond.

“A decade long investigation has afforded our department the opportunity to provide justice for these two victims and their families, who still suffer the consequences of these heinous crimes,” Criminal Investigations Sergeant Tim Werring said in a news release. “We never gave up on our pursuit for justice in this case.”