DeSantis vetoes net metering bill leaving solar energy as is in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A controversial bill that would let utility companies limit how much solar customers could sell their excess energy back for has been vetoed.

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed HB 741, the net metering bill, on Wednesday.

[TRENDING: As Florida feuds with Disney, GOP voters, donors live inside elite Disney World community | Video showing 1-year-old being slapped leads to woman’s arrest, Sanford police say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“Given that the United States is experiencing its worst inflation in 40 years and that consumers have seen steep increases in the price of gas and groceries, as well as escalating bills, the state of Florida should not contribute to the financial crunch that our citizens are experiencing,” DeSantis wrote in the veto letter.

With solar panels, customers lower their energy bills and can sell excess solar energy back to utility companies, a process called net metering.

The bill, which was proposed by Florida Power and Light and passed by the Republican-majority legislature, would over time reduce the amount of money solar customers could sell that energy back for, which would result in higher bills for solar energy customers.

Since 2016, the number of Florida households installing solar panels has gone up 467%, totaling more than 90,000 households.

Ad

FPL released the following statement after DeSantis vetoed the bill:

At FPL we are always working to deliver clean, reliable energy while keeping customer bills affordable. We remain committed to finding a more equitable net metering solution for all Floridians. FPL is leading the nation’s largest solar expansion and we will continue to advance solar that is cost-effective for all our customers.

Read the governor’s veto letter below: