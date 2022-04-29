80º

Florida woman, 93, found dead in freezer after neighbor calls for welfare check, police say

Marie Hoskins found in large freezer in garage

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

SEBASTIAN, Fla. – A 93-year-old Florida woman was found dead in a large freezer in the garage of a home after a neighbor called police for a welfare check, according to the Sebastian Police Department.

The department said officers responded to the home in the 100 block of Paddock Street on Thursday after a neighbor said she had not seen Marie Hoskins for a while.

Police said after unsuccessful attempts to make contact with someone in the home, an out-of-town family member of Hoskins was able to give a key to officers.

When officers entered the home, police said there was a 64-year-old woman inside who said she lived there and had not seen Hoskins for some time. The department said officers searched the home and found the woman’s body in a freezer.

The 64-year-old woman voluntarily went with police for questioning, the department said.

Officers returned Friday morning with a search warrant to recover the body, which was identified as Hoskins.

Police said they are working with the medical examiner and State Attorney’s Office. It has not been said whether the 64-year-old woman is facing any charges.

