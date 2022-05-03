82º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Florida Democrats react to Supreme Court leaked draft opinion in abortion case

Planned Parenthood to hold rally in Orlando Tuesday

Ezzy Castro, Reporter

Tags: Roe v. Wade, Orlando, Orange County
Orlando Rep. Anna Eskamani said she’s not surprised after the draft opinion, leaked to and reported by Politico, shows a majority of the Supreme Court in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Rep. Anna Eskamani said she’s not surprised after the draft opinion, leaked to and reported by Politico, shows a majority of the Supreme Court in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade.

Eskamani, along with other Democratic lawmakers, called the leak a “wakeup call” for Americans.

“We will not go back. We will not go back to wire hangers. We will not go back to women dying in back-alley abortions. We need to unite and we need to make sure our voices are heard,” Rep. Robin Bartleman said on Tuesday.

[TRENDING: Orlando restaurant makes changes after problems with high school students, parents | Twitter moving to Florida? Here’s what Gov. DeSantis said about it | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

If the draft holds, states could regulate their own abortion laws or ban abortion completely.

In April, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that bans almost all abortions in Florida after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

“HB5 implementation date is July 1, so we would see a lawsuit be filed probably in the next few weeks,” Eskamani said.

Several Florida Republicans weighed in following the leak on Monday night.

Sen. Marco Rubio wrote on Twitter Monday night:

“The next time you hear the far left preaching about how they are fighting to preserve our Republic’s institutions & norms remember how they leaked a Supreme Court opinion in an attempt to intimidate the justices on abortion.”

Sen. Rick Scott also wrote on Twitter:

“The Supreme Court’s confidential deliberation process is sacred & protects it from political interference. This breach shows that radical Democrats are working even harder to intimidate & undermine the Court. It was always their plan. The justices cannot be swayed by this attack.”

Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida is set to hold a rally for abortion rights outside of Orlando City Hall on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Ezzy Castro is a multimedia journalist on News 6's morning team who has a passion for telling the stories of the people in the Central Florida community. Ezzy worked at WFOR CBS4 in South Florida and KBMT in Beaumont, Texas, where she covered Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Being from Miami, Ezzy loves Cuban coffee and croquetas!

email