Osceola County deputies search for sex offender who cut off ankle monitor

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies are searching for a sex offender who cut off his ankle monitor and absconded.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said Jarel William Hurley, 35, was last seen near Thacker Avenue and Vine Street in Kissimmee on Tuesday around 11:40 a.m.

Deputies said he was wearing a light blue T-shirt with jean shorts, ankle socks and sneakers.

Hurley has full-sleeve tattoos on both arms and musical notes tattooed behind one of his ears, police said. He also has the letters “F-A-M-E” tattooed on the fingers of his left hand and “5-F-P-D” on the fingers of his right hand.

The sheriff’s office said an arrest warrant is being sought for Hurley’s alleged tampering with a monitoring device and violation of probation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 407-348-2222.