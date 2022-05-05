90º

LIVE

Local News

🛍️TELL US: What mom wanted vs. what mom got

Your responses may be shared during News 6 newscasts

Crystal Moyer

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Tags: Insider
Mother's Day gifts

We’ve all heard the saying ‘it’s not about the gifts,’ especially when it comes to the Mother’s Day holiday.

But sometimes mom gives all the hints... all the signs... and hubby and the kids just don’t get it, right?!

Maybe mom wanted a relaxing day to herself and instead, dad plans a trip with the kids to a theme park. Or many mentions of a new kitchen appliance go unnoticed and mom ends up with a robe, or slippers. (I mean, nothing wrong with that. It’s the thought that matters.)

If you’re a mom, let’s have some fun! We want to hear about your past experiences on Mother’s Day. Fill out the short survey below and we may mention your responses during our newscasts.

TELL US: What you wanted vs. what you got on Mother’s Day

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Crystal Moyer is a multimedia journalist who joined the News 6 team in February 2020. Crystal comes to Central Florida from WKMG’s sister station, WJXT in Jacksonville, where she worked as a traffic anchor and MMJ.

email

Stacy is a Social Media Producer for ClickOrlando.com and has been with News 6 since 2018. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in advertising and a Masters in social media/mass communications.

email