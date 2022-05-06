Orange County Public Schools TOP TALENT 2022 returns for 4th year

Get out the popcorn, your cell phone and get ready to be entertained, Orange County Public Schools TOP TALENT 2022 is back for its fourth year of bringing you the district’s brightest students.

This year students got the chance to perform at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Anchors Ginger Gadsden, Matt Austin and Julie Broughton are this year’s emcees.

More than 400 students from 30 public schools across Orange County applied to be a part of this special event but in the end, only 14 made it to the stage for thrilling performances.

Prepare to be amazed by students who aren’t afraid to let it all out when it comes to showing us how they made it this far.

From piano players to vocalists to a yo-yo performer, these students gave it their all.

One of those students is 10-year-old Aurelia Taylor Vozella. She’s a dancer and student at Moss Park Elementary.

She’s also the youngest performer to take the stage this year.

Aurelia has been dancing since she was five years old. She performed a dance routine to RuPaul’s Cover Girl.

She described her performance as fun and said people should vote for her because she has an awesome personality.

You can see for yourselves tonight starting at 6 p.m.

Click here to watch the live broadcast.