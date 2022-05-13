‘Mother Goose’ murder mystery dinner gets modern at Sanford Café

SANFORD, Fla. – The Hollerbach’s Willow Tree Café in Sanford is setting up for the release of its murder-mystery dinner theatre on May 18 with performances by Lake County’s Something New Studio.

The show involves nursery rhyme characters — such as Little Miss Muffet and Mother Goose — as they become involved in a murder plot that audience members will have to solve.

The theatre troupe summarized the plot as follows:

“The characters of your favorite nursery rhymes are looking forward to reconnecting in a new world filled with Netflix, Internet and Video Games. The world is certainly different than it was when they were kids. They are older, forgotten and have all had their fair share of ‘life experiences’ since we have last thought of them. Sex, drugs and rock and roll have taken the place of sugar, spice and everything nice!”

The studio’s website reads that, despite the subject material, the show is not meant for children and is instead “geared for adults.”

In addition to admission, tickets will also provide attendees with a three-course meal including entrée, appetizer and dessert.

The performance is set for Wednesday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online for $46.

For more information on the show or admission details, visit the studio’s website here.