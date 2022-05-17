90º

Gov. DeSantis announces $100M for cancer research in Florida

DeSantis was joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Gov. Ron DeSantis, backed by recently graduated nurses, speaks during a press conference in Central Florida. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

MIAMI, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis and first lady Casey DeSantis announced plans to “go big” on cancer research and care, with $100 million in the state budget.

The DeSantises made the announcement Tuesday in Miami at the University of Miami Health System’s Don Soffer Clinical Research Center, 1120 NW 14th St.

The money, which was approved by the state legislature, will go toward the UM clinical research center, the Moffitt Cancer Center n Tampa, and UF Health in Gainesville.

The funding is a big infusion of cash for cancer research in the state.

It’s a cause that’s near and dear to the DeSantises. Casey DeSantis is a cancer survivor.

“Pretty much everyone in Florida is touched by cancer in one way or another,” Gov. DeSantis said.

“Florida is going to lead the way to find a cure once and for all for all types of cancer,” Casey DeSantis said.

This comes one day after he spoke at Seminole State College touting $125 million in state funding for nursing education.

He also suggested that the state could take over control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which currently allows Disney to self-govern the area where Walt Disney World sits. He also promised a “proposal” to prevent the company’s debt from falling to Florida taxpayers.

