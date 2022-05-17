Gov. DeSantis announces $100M for cancer research in Florida

MIAMI, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis and first lady Casey DeSantis announced plans to “go big” on cancer research and care, with $100 million in the state budget.

The DeSantises made the announcement Tuesday in Miami at the University of Miami Health System’s Don Soffer Clinical Research Center, 1120 NW 14th St.

[TRENDING: By the numbers: Here’s what it costs to live in Central Florida | Identity thief uses fraudulent deed to take Orange County man’s property | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The money, which was approved by the state legislature, will go toward the UM clinical research center, the Moffitt Cancer Center n Tampa, and UF Health in Gainesville.

The funding is a big infusion of cash for cancer research in the state.

It’s a cause that’s near and dear to the DeSantises. Casey DeSantis is a cancer survivor.

“Pretty much everyone in Florida is touched by cancer in one way or another,” Gov. DeSantis said.

“Florida is going to lead the way to find a cure once and for all for all types of cancer,” Casey DeSantis said.

This comes one day after he spoke at Seminole State College touting $125 million in state funding for nursing education.

He also suggested that the state could take over control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which currently allows Disney to self-govern the area where Walt Disney World sits. He also promised a “proposal” to prevent the company’s debt from falling to Florida taxpayers.