Asia Trend Magazine set to host AAPI Heritage Night at Orlando City game

ORLANDO, Fla. – Asia Trend Magazine plans to score goals among Orlando’s soccer fans and the Asian American and Pacific Islander population come May 28.

The publication’s officials are hosting an Asian American Heritage Night at Exploria Stadium during the 7:30 p.m. Orlando City SC vs. FC Dallas match.

Orlando City will join in on the celebration by featuring food trucks in the fan zone, video board recognition, special photo opportunities and more.

Ticket prices range from $23 to $33, depending on what package you select.

This will follow the Asian Cultural Festival hosted by the Asian American Heritage Council of Central Florida at the Ocoee Lakeshore Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 22.

Those interested can gain access to both events as part of a ticketing bundle deal.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.