Boil water notice lifted in Bunnell after storms

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A boil water notice issued by the city of Bunnell after severe storms on Saturday was lifted on Wednesday, according to a news release.

The severe weather caused a power outage that temporarily interrupted water service, the city said.

The water service and pressure was restored soon after the outage, but the city still issued the boil water notice as a precaution.