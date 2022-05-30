Memorial Day dip: Alligator enjoys Windermere pool

This alligator wanted to take a cool dip on Memorial Day.

Around 8 a.m. Monday, a Windermere resident heard splashing and found a small alligator in her pool.

Stacy Guennoun said the gator was enjoying itself, especially the sun desk in the pool.

Guennoun said she called the non-emergency police line and was directed to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department who called the Florida Fish and Wildlife’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline, but it would be several hours before someone could come.

Thankfully, the alligator showed itself out before officials were able to arrive, Guennoun said.

