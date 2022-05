ARLINGTON, Va. – President Joe Biden is marking the Memorial Day holiday by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier before delivering a speech at Arlington National Cemetery.

You can watch all of the events live in the media player at the top of this story.