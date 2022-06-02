Teacher raises money to distribute books banned in school

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida English teacher is attempting to distribute books banned from school libraries and curriculum in Brevard County.

Some have complained the books are inappropriate or divisive and shouldn’t be accessible to students.

Bayside High School AP English teacher and author, Adam Tritt, said he was told to remove a book called “Slaughterhouse-Five” — a science-fiction infused anti-war novel by Kurt Vonnegut.

That prompted Tritt to start a fundraiser called “Put Banned Books Back in Students’ Hands.”

He is raising money to buy used copies of books banned in schools and plans to give them to students around Brevard County.

Tritt said distribution will be at the DA Bake Shop, Ben and Jerry’s and various churches.

Kids ages 16 and older must show proof of ID. Any child below the age of 16 must come with a parent.

Tritt said in addition to “Slaughterhouse-Five,” the distribution will also be handing out “This Book is Gay” and “Not All Boys are Blue” — two books that discuss sexuality and gender identity — among others.

His efforts have been met with criticism.

The Moms for Liberty, Brevard County Chapter, shared screenshots of the fundraiser in a post on Facebook.

The post read in part, “1994: Don’t take candy from strangers. 2022: Don’t take pornographic books from strangers.”

News 6 reporter Treasure Roberts asked what Tritt had to say to those who do not agree with what he is doing.

He said, “They should be better parents.”

Tritt said children are asking for these books, adding parents who do not want their children to read select books should not be able to make a decision on behalf of all parents.

“You don’t want a kid reading Slaughterhouse-Five, too bad for the kid. You don’t let them read Slaughterhouse-Five,” Tritt said. “You can’t have your cake and eat theirs too.”

News 6 reporter Treasure Roberts reached out to Moms for Liberty, but they were unavailable to comment at the time.