78º

LIVE

Local News

Naval bombing training scheduled for June in Marion County

Training period runs through June 18, U.S. Forest Service said

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Navy, Pinecastle, Ocala, Marion County
U.S. Navy Bombing Range (U.S. Forest Service)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Navy training schedules indicate training will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex in the Ocala National Forest from June 6 to 18.

During bombing periods, the Navy said wildlife could be temporarily displaced.

[TRENDING: $5 a gallon ‘very real possibility’ as Florida gas prices break another record | Hidden Gem: Everything Weeki Wachee Springs State Park has to offer | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The bombing normally takes place between 8 a.m. and one hour before sunset, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Navy asked drivers to use caution when traveling through the forest and surrounding areas.

News 6 has attached a map of the site and closure areas below.

If you have any noise complaints you can call Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility Jacksonville at 1-800-874-5059.

Pinecastle Naval Range Closure Areas (U.S. Forest Service)

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email