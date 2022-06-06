Naval bombing training scheduled for June in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Navy training schedules indicate training will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex in the Ocala National Forest from June 6 to 18.

During bombing periods, the Navy said wildlife could be temporarily displaced.

The bombing normally takes place between 8 a.m. and one hour before sunset, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Navy asked drivers to use caution when traveling through the forest and surrounding areas.

News 6 has attached a map of the site and closure areas below.

If you have any noise complaints you can call Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility Jacksonville at 1-800-874-5059.