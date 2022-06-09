On-site parking available at Camping World Stadium for Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe concert

ORLANDO, Fla. – With the Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe concert rapidly approaching, the Camping World Stadium announced Thursday they are offering fans the ability to purchase stadium on-site parking permits in advance or take the free shuttle service.

On June 19, the date of the concert, the stadium will be having an event traffic management plan and road closures in place around Camping World Stadium.

Camping World Stadium recommended that fans download their pre-paid stadium on-site parking permits in advance to their smartphone wallet and have it ready for display to make the parking experience as seamless and easy as possible.

The free shuttle will operate from 1 p.m. to after 1-hour after the event ends, and it will be located in Downtown Orlando, Church Street and Division Avenue (NW side of Amway Center).

They will also be having a designated spot for the rideshare pick-up & drop-off. It will be located in Lot 9 (801 S. Rio Grande Ave.) and South Dollins Avenue between West Church Street and West Pine Street, the stadium said.

Camping World Stadium transportation & shuttle map for Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe concert. (Camping World Stadium)

DEF LEPPARD / MÖTLEY CRÜE TIMELINE

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

8:00 a.m.: RV Parking Lots Open

1:00 p.m.: Road Closures Begin

1:00 p.m.: Shuttle Service Begins

1:30 p.m.: Box Office Opens (located near Gate A at Church Street & Rio Grande Avenue)

1:30 p.m.: Stadium Parking Lots Open (pre-paid parking permit is required)

3:30 p.m.: Stadium Gates Open

4:30 p.m.: Concert Begins

1-Hour Post Event: Shuttle Service Ends

For more information about the concert, visit the Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe Event Guide.