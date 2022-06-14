CPSC, Fisher-Price advise parents to never use children rockers for sleep

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Consumers are being warned by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price to not use Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler Rockers and Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers for sleep, according to a news release.

The CPSC and Fisher-Price reported at least 13 reported deaths between 2009 and 2021 of infants in Fisher-Price Rockers, according to officials.

The CPSC also said caregivers should never use any type of inclined product for infant sleep and infants should never be unsupervised, unrestrained or with bedding materials due to risk of suffocation.

To keep infants safe, the CPSC finalized a rule requiring infant sleep products have a sleep surface angle of 10 degrees or less. The rule will go into effect on June 23, according to a news release.

Here are some reminders for caregivers by the CPSC:

The best place for an infant to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard.

Parents and caregivers should use a fitted sheet only and never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to an infant’s sleeping environment.

Infants should always be placed to sleep on their backs. Infants who fall asleep in an inclined or upright position should be moved to a safe sleep environment with a firm, flat surface, such as a crib, bassinet or play yard.

If consumers want to report incidents involving rockers or other infant products, they can go to saferproducts.gov or call Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437.

To learn more about safety measurements when using Fisher-Price products, visit www.fisherprice.com/SafeStart