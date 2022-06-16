Abbott baby formula plant stops production following severe weather

Abbott announced that it has put a halt on production at its Michigan plant following severe thunderstorms and heavy rains in the region Monday that resulted in power outages and flood damage.

According to the company, the heavy rainfall overwhelmed the storm-water systems, resulting in major flooding at the plant.

[TRENDING: WATCH: Florida woman records giant alligator’s mating call in Apopka | ‘He didn’t eat for 4 days:’ Florida boy recovering from venomous snake bite | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The company added that it stopped production of its EleCare specialty formula in order to clean and re-sanitize the plant, after which it will consult the FDA to undergo comprehensive testing to ensure the plant is safe enough to resume production.

While Abbott said the process will likely delay production for a few weeks, the company still has enough product to meet demand.

“Based upon historical demand and current projections, Abbott has ample existing supply of EleCare and most of its specialty and metabolic formulas to meet needs for these products until new product is available,” Abbot said. “These products are being released to consumers in need in coordination with healthcare professionals.”

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf tweeted Wednesday that the administration is working to increase supply of baby formula.

“Abbott has been exceeding the monthly quantity of formula that it produced in 2021 — all while the Sturgis facility is out of production,” he tweeted. “Other producers also continue to make formula at higher-than-average rates, and we continue to exercise flexibility to import (additional) formula.”

Ad