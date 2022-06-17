Art fans will love these murals found around Central Florida

ORLANDO, FLA – Whether you love taking pictures or admiring art, we have compiled a list of murals around Central Florida.
Orlando Murals
- Diversity Mural of Orlando: located at 1336 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803.
- Orlando Postcard mural by Greetings Tour: located at 703 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801.
- Painting Justice by Andrew Spear: located at 801 E. Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801 in Thornton Park.
- In Memory by Michael Pilato: located at 12715 Pegasus Dr, Orlando, FL 32816 in UCF’s Student Union.
- Fruit Forward by Boy Kong: located at 1336 N Mills Ave Orlando, FL 32803.
- Women’s Suffrage by WISP: located at 805 E. Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801 in Thornton Park.
- Big Butterfly by Jane Kim: located at Intersection of South Orange Avenue and Anderson Street in Orlando.
- Mural by The Unsigned Artist: located at 698 Altaloma Ave Orlando, FL 32803.
Sanford Murals
- Tropical Flight (Butterfly) by St John’s River Art Center, Art-for-Kids students: located at 230 E 1st St, Sanford, FL 32771 in the Sanford Information Center.
- The Hotchkiss Mural: located at 211 E. 1st Street Sanford, Fl 32771 in the west side of the Hotchkiss building.
- The Stack on French by Jennifer Lindquist, Ysabel Flores and Jasmine Ramos: located at 2109 S French Ave Sanford, FL 32771.
- Sanford City Hall Mural by Kristi Hamby: located at 300 N Park Ave, Sanford, FL 32771 in Sanford City Hall.
- Dog Mural: located at 401 South Laurel Ave, Sanford, FL 32771 in Pet Rescue By Judy.
- Goldsboro Mural by Alijhae West, Joyce “Joy” Hayes, Marcellus Walker: located at 1017 Historic Goldsboro Blvd Sanford, FL 32771.
Kissimmee Murals
- The Unbridled Future by Christian Stanley: located at 16 Broadway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, Main Street Pizza.
- Florida Burrowing Owl by German Lemus: located at 8 Broadway #104, Kissimmee, FL 34741, Hanson Walter & Associates Inc.
- Animal Array by Works of Stark: located at 1111 Dyer Blvd Kissimmee, FL 34741.
- Kissimmee by Ric. One: located at 131 Broadway, Kissimmee, FL 34741.
- The Wild Ones by Steven Teller: located at 120 Broadway, Kissimmee, FL 34741.
- Florida Panther by Ryan Semple: located at 420 Broadway, Kissimmee, FL 34741.
Oviedo Murals
- Black History of Oviedo by Xavier Moss: located at 891 E Broadway St, Oviedo, FL 32765 in Round Lake Park.
- Greetings from Oviedo by Xavier Moss: located at located at 891 E Broadway St, Oviedo, FL 32765 in Round Lake Park.
- The Abstract Dogs of Oviedo by Works of Stark Murals and Design: located at 47 S Central Ave Oviedo, FL 32765 in The Pet Bow-Tique.
- World Peace Mural by Renda Writer: located at 245 W. Beasley Rd. Oviedo, FL 32765, Maya Papaya Organic Farm.
- Oviedo Brewing Mural: located at 1280 Oviedo Mall Boulevard #1095, Oviedo, FL 32765, Oviedo Brewing Company.
Lakeland Murals
- Welcome to Lakeland, FL by Jenna O’Brien of Twenty Seven: located at 110 W Highland St, Lakeland, FL 33803.
- Flights of Fancy by Tim Hass: located at 901 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL 33803.
- Lakeland Mural: located at 1035 S. Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL 33803.
- Greetings from Lakeland, FL Postcard by Gillian Fazio: located at 505 Martin L King Jr Ave, Lakeland, FL 33815, Residential Roofing Depot.
- Tobacco Leaf Mural by Gillian Fazio: located at 112 S Tennessee Ave, Lakeland, FL 33801.
- Oranges at the Yard on Mass by Gillian Fazio: located at 802 N Massachusetts Ave, Lakeland, FL 33801.
- Greetings from Lakeland at Boring by The Atlanta Illustrator: located at 950 E Main St, Lakeland, FL 33801.