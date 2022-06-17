94º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Art fans will love these murals found around Central Florida

These are some great picture worthy spots

Maria Briceno

Tags: Murals, Kisssimmee, Sanford, Lakeland, Art, Creativity, Fun, Places to visit, Things to do
Mural by The Unsigned Artist, located at 698 Altaloma Ave. in Orlando.

ORLANDO, FLA – Whether you love taking pictures or admiring art, we have compiled a list of murals around Central Florida.

Orlando Murals

  • Diversity Mural of Orlando: located at 1336 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803.
  • Orlando Postcard mural by Greetings Tour: located at 703 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801.
  • Painting Justice by Andrew Spear: located at 801 E. Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801 in Thornton Park.
  • In Memory by Michael Pilato: located at 12715 Pegasus Dr, Orlando, FL 32816 in UCF’s Student Union.
  • Fruit Forward by Boy Kong: located at 1336 N Mills Ave Orlando, FL 32803.
  • Women’s Suffrage by WISP: located at 805 E. Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801 in Thornton Park.
Women's Suffrage Mural in Orlando (By Christie Zizo)
  • Big Butterfly by Jane Kim: located at Intersection of South Orange Avenue and Anderson Street in Orlando.
Ink Dwell Studios founder Jane Kim painting a Migrating Mural on Orange and Magnolia avenues. Image: The Nature Conservancy
  • Mural by The Unsigned Artist: located at 698 Altaloma Ave Orlando, FL 32803.

Sanford Murals

  • Tropical Flight (Butterfly) by St John’s River Art Center, Art-for-Kids students: located at 230 E 1st St, Sanford, FL 32771 in the Sanford Information Center.
  • The Hotchkiss Mural: located at 211 E. 1st Street Sanford, Fl 32771 in the west side of the Hotchkiss building.
Hotchkiss Mural at 211 E. 1st Street Sanford, Fl 32771. (City of Sanford, FL)
  • The Stack on French by Jennifer Lindquist, Ysabel Flores and Jasmine Ramos: located at 2109 S French Ave Sanford, FL 32771.
The Stack on French mural by Jennifer Lindquist, Ysabel Flores and Jasmine Ramos. (City of Sanford, FL)
  • Sanford City Hall Mural by Kristi Hamby: located at 300 N Park Ave, Sanford, FL 32771 in Sanford City Hall.
  • Dog Mural: located at 401 South Laurel Ave, Sanford, FL 32771 in Pet Rescue By Judy.
  • Goldsboro Mural by Alijhae West, Joyce “Joy” Hayes, Marcellus Walker: located at 1017 Historic Goldsboro Blvd Sanford, FL 32771.
Mural installed at 1017 Historic Goldsboro Boulevard during the Annual Goldsboro Front Porch Celebration on Historic Goldsboro Boulevard. (City of Sanford, FL)

Kissimmee Murals

  • The Unbridled Future by Christian Stanley: located at 16 Broadway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, Main Street Pizza.
  • Florida Burrowing Owl by German Lemus: located at 8 Broadway #104, Kissimmee, FL 34741, Hanson Walter & Associates Inc.
  • Animal Array by Works of Stark: located at 1111 Dyer Blvd Kissimmee, FL 34741.
  • Kissimmee by Ric. One: located at 131 Broadway, Kissimmee, FL 34741.
  • The Wild Ones by Steven Teller: located at 120 Broadway, Kissimmee, FL 34741.
  • Florida Panther by Ryan Semple: located at 420 Broadway, Kissimmee, FL 34741.

Oviedo Murals

  • Black History of Oviedo by Xavier Moss: located at 891 E Broadway St, Oviedo, FL 32765 in Round Lake Park.
Black History of Oviedo mural, photo by Hayden Turner, Hagerty High School Student Journalist 2021. (City of Oviedo)
  • Greetings from Oviedo by Xavier Moss: located at located at 891 E Broadway St, Oviedo, FL 32765 in Round Lake Park.
  • The Abstract Dogs of Oviedo by Works of Stark Murals and Design: located at 47 S Central Ave Oviedo, FL 32765 in The Pet Bow-Tique.
  • World Peace Mural by Renda Writer: located at 245 W. Beasley Rd. Oviedo, FL 32765, Maya Papaya Organic Farm.
  • Oviedo Brewing Mural: located at 1280 Oviedo Mall Boulevard #1095, Oviedo, FL 32765, Oviedo Brewing Company.

Lakeland Murals

  • Welcome to Lakeland, FL by Jenna O’Brien of Twenty Seven: located at 110 W Highland St, Lakeland, FL 33803.
  • Flights of Fancy by Tim Hass: located at 901 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL 33803.
  • Lakeland Mural: located at 1035 S. Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL 33803.
  • Greetings from Lakeland, FL Postcard by Gillian Fazio: located at 505 Martin L King Jr Ave, Lakeland, FL 33815, Residential Roofing Depot.
  • Tobacco Leaf Mural by Gillian Fazio: located at 112 S Tennessee Ave, Lakeland, FL 33801.
  • Oranges at the Yard on Mass by Gillian Fazio: located at 802 N Massachusetts Ave, Lakeland, FL 33801.
  • Greetings from Lakeland at Boring by The Atlanta Illustrator: located at 950 E Main St, Lakeland, FL 33801.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Maria joined ClickOrlando.com in June 2022.