‘Veg-Fest’ Vegan Festival to sprout in Orlando this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Veg-Fest is coming to Orlando with ample foods, drinks and activities for the whole family on Saturday, according to the organizer.

The event will be hosted by the Orlando Bearded Vegan, whose stated goal is to connect the community to “everything plant-based” by assembling local businesses and vendors at family-friendly events, festivals and markets, according to their Facebook.

Veg-Fest is expected to have more than 20 vendors offering food, drinks, crafts and art. There will also be live music to enjoy, the organizer said.

Admission to the festival is free, and the event will also be pet-friendly, according to the Orlando Bearded Vegan.

Veg-Fest will be happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co., located at 227 N Eola Drive, Orlando, FL 32801-2028.