Florida woman receives $13K after 2-year wait for unemployment benefits

Julie Meier and her husband Mike never imagined the sale of their boat canvas and flooring business to a company in Georgia would create an unemployment benefits delay that would last two years.

The Meiers were hired to run the company in Georgia but when COVID-19 hit, the work orders stopped and they were furloughed.

Meier told News 6 she filed for benefits with the state of Georgia to cover 12 weeks of unemployment between April and July 2020.

She was told she would be receiving benefits, but she never did.

A year later, she received a recorded message from Georgia’s unemployment office which said, “All your wages were earned in the state of Florida. You’ll need to file in that time period in the state of Florida.”

She immediately filed with the Department of Economic Opportunity, but as of May of 2022, she was still waiting for benefits and about to give up.

“Somehow by the grace of God and luck, I was able to find you online,” Meier said. “I’m so thrilled. I told my family and several friends about you guys.”

She was thrilled once News 6 and Make Ends Meet alerted the DEO of the mistake between the Florida-Georgia line.

The DEO reviewed Meier’s case and issued a total of $13,560 dollars into her bank account within a period of three weeks.

The last payment was issued on June 13.

“I’m still in shock like right now,” she told News 6. “I can’t believe I actually received the payment after all this long. It’s taken a huge weight off my shoulders.”

If you are still waiting for unemployment compensation and have the records to demonstrate you are eligible, send an email to makeendsmeet@wkmg.com or simply text the words “Make Ends Meet” along with your issue to 407-676-7428.

If you are eligible for benefits, News 6 and the DEO will work together to make it right.