New podcast: Introducing Your Florida Daily

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 and ClickOrlando.com are launching a brand new podcast aimed at giving listeners their daily headlines and weather in minutes.

Your Florida Daily is hosted by News 6 morning producer Katrina Scales.

[TRENDING: Loud music and take-out alcohol. Here are all the new Florida laws going into effect | Florida dominates list of best East Coast beach towns | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

She follows all of the breaking news and important stories you need to know about as you start your day, along with some of the random facts about Florida that make the Sunshine State so unique.

Ad

Your Florida Daily will have new episodes Monday through Friday ready by 7 a.m. for your morning drive.

It is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon Music or wherever you download and stream podcasts.