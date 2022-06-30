13-year police veteran becomes new Tavares police chief

TAVARES, Fla – The city of Tavares is getting a new police chief, officials said Thursday.

Sarah Coursey, a 13-year police department veteran was appointed police chief of the city of Tavares by John Drury, the city’s administrator, according to a news release.

Current police chief Stoney Lubins will be stepping down from the role after 30 years of service. His last day in office will be on Aug. 31 and Coursey will assume the role that same day.

“Over the past 21 years, under the leadership of Chief Lubins, TPD has continued to aggressively fight crime, innovate with new technology, and further increase transparency with our community,” said Drury. “It’s been an honor to work together with Chief Lubins to protect and serve our citizens throughout his tenure with the Tavares Police Department.”

Coursey is a native of Tavares and has a master’s of science in criminal justice. She also received the Trilogy award from the FBI-LEEDA program for Supervisor, Command and Executive Leadership.

The new police chief will be in charge of the day-to-day operation of the police department and serve as chief counsel to the city administrator in matters of policing.

Coursey is also involved in the TPD’s Operation Aware, which is designed to teach the police department how to interact with those in the community who may have special needs and other medical conditions.

“I am confident that under Chief Coursey’s leadership, the Tavares Police Department will continue protecting our community against crime while providing respect and protection equally for all residents,” said Tavares City Administrator John Drury. “Coursey is well respected by officers and the community and is the right person to lead the department forward.”