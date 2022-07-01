Brevard County deputy commits suicide, sheriff’s office says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County sheriff’s deputy committed suicide, officials said Friday, although few details have been released.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death in an email to News 6. The deputy’s name has not been released.

Palm Bay police reportedly responded to the deputy’s home, but it’s not known when or where.

No other information has made available.

According to Blue H.E.L.P., a website that tracks suicides among law enforcement and first responders, a combined 176 police officers, sheriff’s deputies and corrections officers reportedly died from suicide in 2020 in the U.S., with 157 such deaths recorded in 2021. There have been 67 so far this year, according to the group.

Blue H.E.L.P. provides useful resources such as hotlines, reading material on mitigating the effects of trauma and best guidelines on supporting your peers, teammates and yourself. Learn more here.

Also, 1st Help is a website that employs a short survey to match emergency personnel with healthcare services.