🆓6 free attractions in Central Florida

This Clermont winery offers free guided tours and tastings daily.

Lakeridge Winery & Vineyards has been in business since 1989, sitting on 127 acres just 25 miles west of downtown Orlando. According to its website, Lakeridge ranks as Florida’s largest premium winery and remains the pioneer in the development of premium and sparkling wines.

Guided tours and tastings start at 10 a.m. each day, with the final tour offered at 4 p.m. Tours last about 45 minutes guiding you through the entire wine making process and the history of Florida Wine. (And did I mention there is an incredible view of the vineyards, perfect for those IG photos.)

On the weekends Lakeridge hosts events including food, live entertainment and wines by the glass at their outdoor bar. Festivities are from Noon to 4:00 pm every Saturday and Sunday. Click here for more information.

Unlike Disney World, Disney Springs offers free admission and free parking in its covered garages in Lake Buena Vista.

Disney Springs is an expansive outdoor entertainment district with dining, shopping and show spaces. It’s a great options for families to enjoy free live entertainment and window shop at the LEGO, M&M and Coca Cola stores. (Some of the shops have some hands-on activities that the kids can partake in.)

Visit Orlando shared with us that the whole family can hop on the free ferries that travel to and from several Walt Disney World resort properties, even if you’re not staying at them. You can spend a whole day at Disney Springs, there’s plenty to do.

This Orlando entertainment complex is a great family hangout and sits along I-Drive in the tourist district. Free parking and admission to just hang out, or you can take advantage of the many attractions on site like Madame Tussauds Orlando, SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium, In The Game arcade and the iconic wheel that takes you high above Orlando.

There are also many different restaurants, bars and retail spaces to check out at Icon Park.

The “Horse Capital of the World,” Ocala, is celebrating the anniversary of The World Equestrian Center opening.

The World Equestrian Center at 1750 Northwest 8th Avenue sits on more than 380 acres and is the largest equestrian complex in the country, offering indoor and outdoor arenas and venues.

But the WEC is no farm. It provides state-of-the-art equestrian facilities and arenas as well as shopping, dining and even a full-service spa.

The Equestrian Hotel sits at the center of the property, and it’s luxurious from the moment you walk into the lobby.

Families can enjoy the walking trails and watch horse shows and competitions at it’s grand arena for free. (They also hold seasonal events with live music, activities and food.) Click HERE to learn more about how you and your family can enjoy a visit to the WEC.

5. Select Museums

The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art: This Winter Park museum hosts the world’s most comprehensive collection of works by Louis Comfort Tiffany, including lamps, glasswork, pottery and jewelry, according to Visit Orlando. The museum is open to the public for free on select dates. Reservations are recommended.

Holocaust Memorial Resource & Education Center of Florida : This museum is located in Maitland and presents an overview of the Holocaust serving as a memorial to the victims, according to Visit Orlando. The museum has a display consisting of 12 sections, each focusing on a major theme from the Holocaust with photographs, text, artifacts, short films and local survivor testimonials. The museum also hosts unique galleries throughout the year, so there’s always something new.

Wells’Built Museum of African American History and Culture : This museum is located in Orlando’s Parramore District. It was built in 1921 to accommodate Black travelers who were banned from Florida’s then-segregated hotels. The historic hotel hosted legends like Count Basie, Ray Charles, Duke Ellington and more. This museum has exhibits about the Civil Rights movement, African art and artifacts, according to Visit Orlando.

Click HERE to learn more about Orlando’s museums and galleries.

City Walk is an outdoor entertainment district that connects Universal’s theme parks Islands of Adventures and Universal Studios. There are several dining and shopping options. There’s also a splash pad and different live performances daily. City Walk offers free parking after 6 p.m. (But not during Halloween Horror Nights)