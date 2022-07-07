Casselberry expands art district with new unnamed gallery space

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – The city of Casselberry is set to break ground on a new gallery that will expand the area’s art district next week.

Casselberry officials said a ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. on July 11 at 141 Quail Pond Circle in honor of the yet-to-be named gallery supplementing Lake Concord Park’s Art House.

The new modern gallery will be used to house the works of regional, national and internationally renowned artists as well as to expand upon the city’s established visual arts experience, city officials said.

The expansion, which includes upgrading five parks and designing an additional one, was funded by the city’s major parks initiative funded through a $24 million bond referendum approved by residents in 2020.

City officials said it will be an extension of the Art House, established in 2002, which serves as “a creative hub for classroom learning, community outreach programming, and gallery space for both local and emerging artists.”

This new expansion comes after the Sculpture House, located diagonally across from the Art House, was created in September of last year to bring experimental art to Casselberry. The sculpture garden at Lake Concord Park further connects the different venues together, offering a lush green space full of oak trees and art as people wander from gallery to gallery.

“We’ve learned over the two decades that the visual arts are a cultural, social, and economic value to the community,” recreation manager Linda Moore said in a news release. “Displaying public art that is freely accessible in the different venues at Lake Concord Park gives the city a unique identity and stronger sense of place.”

Casselberry Mayor David Henson, City Manager Randy Newlon, Bert Fonesca, Wharton-Smith and Director of Public Works and Utilities Dr. Kelly Brock will be in attendance at the event.

