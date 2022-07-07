UCF police to offer catalytic converter engraving to help with thefts

ORLANDO, Fla. – The UCF Police Department said catalytic converter thefts are once again on the rise around the country and they are offering up a way to at least make it easier to get the crucial car part back if it’s stolen.

Next week, UCF police will host an event with a company called ProTechDNA and State Farm insurance to make catalytic converter engravings available to the University of Central Florida community.

ProTechDNA uses high-tech labels with microscopic dots, each etched with a PIN number unique to the vehicle owner. This makes it easier for law enforcement to return the property to the owner if it’s lost or stolen.

Earlier this year, two men were arrested by UCF police in connection with a rash of catalytic converter thefts on campus. The case mirrored a larger trend of thefts across Central Florida and the country.

Catalytic converters contain precious metals that can be more valuable than gold.

UCF police will host the event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12 at Garage A on UCF’s main campus.

The first 100 students will get a free ProTechDNA package. Other students, as well as faculty and staff members, will be able to purchase a ProTech DNA package for $15.