65-year-old man found by Sanford police

The Sanford Police Department has found a 65-year-old man who went missing.

Police were looking for Daniel Gonzalez, who left his home around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to walk his dog and didn’t return, police said.

Police said Gonzalez has since been found safely.

Daniel Gonzalez, 65 years of age, left his home in Celery Key Estates around 3:30 pm to walk his dog(a small chihuahua), & did not return. He is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and does not know his surroundings.

Anyone with information, please contact SPD.

Gonzalez is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, police said.