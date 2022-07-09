80º

65-year-old man found by Sanford police

Man went missing Saturday afternoon

The Sanford Police Department has found a 65-year-old man who went missing.

Police were looking for Daniel Gonzalez, who left his home around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to walk his dog and didn’t return, police said.

Police said Gonzalez has since been found safely.

Gonzalez is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, police said.

