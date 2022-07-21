Are you the diamond of the season? Find out at City Arts’ Bridgerton Ball in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – La Maschera is Downtown Arts District’s largest annual fundraiser in Orlando and this year, the theme is based on the popular Netflix show, “Bridgerton.”

To celebrate its 16th year, guests will enter the world of Bridgerton at the City Arts with modernized, Regency-era theming and costumes to celebrate the arts and artists, according to the organization.

It will be held from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the City Arts building located at 39 S Magnolia Ave. in Orlando.

The celebration will offer galleries with themes based on locations in the show and will house immersive experiences, according to the organizer.

The event will also have live music by Violectric, dancing, interactive character entertainment, photo ops, specialized cocktails, gourmet hors d’oeuvres and more.

Tickets are $150 and the attire is modern regency era.

The event is for those ages 21 and older.

