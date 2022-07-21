Police shoot, kill 15-foot snake after it nearly strangles man

A Pennsylvania man was nearly strangled to death by a giant snake, according to NBC New York.

Upper Macungie police said a man in Lehigh County was found unconscious and in cardiac arrest while being choked by a 15-foot snake.

To save the man, police said the officers shot the snake in the head and killed it.

According to police, the snake was a pet. Officials did not identify the type of snake.

The 28-year-old man was found lying on the floor with the large snake wrapped around his neck, the police report said. Officers were able to shoot the snake and kill it without risking further injury to the victim.

Police said they were able to then pull the man to safety once the animal was dead.

It is not known what condition the man is in now.