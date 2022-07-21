President Biden tests positive for COVID-19

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media after exiting Air Force One, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is returning from a trip to Somerset, Mass., where he spoke about climate change. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning and will now work in isolation, according to the White House.

The president is experiencing very mild symptoms and is taking Paxlovid. He is also fully vaccinated and twice boosted, according to a statement by press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

[TRENDING: Did you receive a $450 check in the mail from Gov. Ron DeSantis? Don’t throw it away, cash it | Flight hits ‘unexpected turbulence’ over Florida, sending 8 to hospital | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

When a fully vaccinated person experiences a breakthrough infection, the chance of severe illness or death is low.

The president will work in isolation until he tests negative again, which is White House protocol. The White House will also provide a daily update on his condition, and notify anyone who came into contact with him in the last two days. The president’s last COVID test was Tuesday, and he tested negative.

Biden, 79, was expected to be in Orlando and Tampa on Monday. It’s not known if he will still make those trips.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.