President Biden set to speak at law enforcement conference in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Just over a week after Florida got a visit from Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden is coming to the Sunshine State.

Biden will be in Orlando on Monday to address the annual conference for the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort.

From there Biden is expected to head to Tampa for a Democratic National Committee event.

This is the president’s first visit to Orlando since winning the White House.

It’s also his first visit to Florida since he went to Miami in the aftermath of the Surfside Condominium collapse last year.

The president’s visit to Florida follows a trip by Harris, who came to Orlando last week for an Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority conference, as well as a reproductive rights roundtable with state Democrats. She then went to Tampa and toured MacDill Air Force Base.

