Vice President Harris coming to Orlando, Tampa Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Convention Center will get a visit from Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday.
Harris is expected to speak at the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority National Boule Convention in Orlando.
Harris is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, which is considered the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college-educated women.
Harris is also expected to hold a roundtable on reproductive rights with Florida state lawmakers and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.
The vice president will then head to Tampa, where she will meet service members at MacDill Air Force Base.
Harris’ last public visit to Florida was in 2021 to help sell the American Rescue Plan. Her last public trip to Orlando was during the 2020 presidential campaign.
