Vice President Harris coming to Orlando, Tampa Thursday

(Jacquelyn Martin, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks while meeting with state legislators about protecting reproductive rights, Friday, July 8, 2022, in the White House complex in Washington. U.S. Vice President Harris assured Pacific island leaders of more U.S. engagement after acknowledging Wednesday, July 13, the United States may not have previously provided the diplomatic attention the region deserved.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Convention Center will get a visit from Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday.

Harris is expected to speak at the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority National Boule Convention in Orlando.

[TRENDING: Flagler commissioner argues with troopers as he’s cited for speeding twice | Father of suspect in Mount Dora chase missing, endangered, Volusia sheriff says | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Harris is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, which is considered the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college-educated women.

Ad

Harris is also expected to hold a roundtable on reproductive rights with Florida state lawmakers and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

The vice president will then head to Tampa, where she will meet service members at MacDill Air Force Base.

Harris’ last public visit to Florida was in 2021 to help sell the American Rescue Plan. Her last public trip to Orlando was during the 2020 presidential campaign.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: