VP candidate Kamala Harris to be in town for first day of early voting

Sen. Harris to visit Orlando, Jacksonville

Michelle Ganley, Digital Content Team Managing Editor, Graham Media Group

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at the Carpenters Local Union 1912 in Phoenix, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, to kick off a small business bus tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
On Monday, U.S. Senator and Democratic candidate for vice president, Kamala Harris, will travel to Orlando for the first day of in-person early voting in Florida.

Harris plans to visit Jacksonville, as well.

In the morning, Harris will participate in an early vote launch drive-in rally in Orlando to encourage Floridians to mobilize their communities and vote early, according to an email from the Joe Biden campaign.

In the evening, Harris is joining a virtual Biden for President finance event.

