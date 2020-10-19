VP candidate Kamala Harris to be in town for first day of early voting

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

On Monday, U.S. Senator and Democratic candidate for vice president, Kamala Harris, will travel to Orlando for the first day of in-person early voting in Florida.

Harris plans to visit Jacksonville, as well.

In the morning, Harris will participate in an early vote launch drive-in rally in Orlando to encourage Floridians to mobilize their communities and vote early, according to an email from the Joe Biden campaign.

In the evening, Harris is joining a virtual Biden for President finance event.